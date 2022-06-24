Eleanor F. Christy, 98, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana.
She was born Dec. 4, 1923, in South Bend Township, to Walter C. and Ethel (Stubrick) Rupert.
Eleanor was a lifelong resident of South Bend Township and had been an active member of Mount Union Lutheran Church. Her employment career included many positions at Elderton State Bank, school board member and treasurer, judge of elections, auditor, teacher’s aide, Armstrong County deputy controller, tax collector, census taker and house mother at Thiel College.
Eleanor believed it was important to give back to her community and served with many local organizations. She took a Red Cross home nursing course during World War II and later cared for many family members and friends. Eleanor also served as a 4-H leader for 17 years and won many awards for her sewing, quilting and crafts. Hundreds of children and adults have received her handiworks donated to various charities.
Eleanor was grateful to have traveled extensively to all 50 states, Canada, South America, Europe and Russia. Some of her favorite trips included landing in a small plane on a floating ice strip above the Arctic Circle, cruising along the ocean floor in a submarine in the Caribbean, viewing the Grand Teton Mountains while floating down the Snake River on a raft and watching the Eisenhower inaugural parade from a window in a Senate office building.
Her memory will be cherished by her children, Larry Christy (Lynn), Connie Danko (William) and Robert Christy (Kathleen); grandchildren, Christy Graybeal (Ben), Todd Danko (Karen), David Danko (Katherine), Ryan Sparrow, Kelly Christy (Kelly), Matthew Christy (Daisy) and Beth Christy (Breana); great-grandchildren, Tyler, Abigail, Tarrina and Truman Christy; Hazel and Violet Danko; Evalyn, Walter and Charles Graybeal; and Elijah Smith; three foster children; a former exchange student from Finland; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Todd R. Christy, whom she married Aug. 7, 1945, and who died Jan. 12, 1970; and brothers, Glenn, Leroy and Nevin Rupert.
The family would like to thank the staff at Maple Valley as well as Melanie Williams, Mary Ellen Cessna and Dana and Michael Scott, who supported her with dignity.
Services will be private.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Todd R. and Eleanor F. Christy Golden Rule Award (Scholarship) at Thiel College, 75 College Ave., Greenville, PA 16125.
Interment will be in Mount Union Lutheran Cemetery, Shelocta.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home.
To leave a condolence for Eleanor’s family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.