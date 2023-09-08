Eleanor Irene (Stewart) Caylor, 96, of Toby, died, on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, after a short illness while at her son’s home in New Mexico.
Eleanor was born on Aug. 30, 1927, in Vandergrift, to John Lloyd and Ethel Stewart. On Nov. 2, 1945, she married Wayne Caylor and they went on to be married for 70 years until he preceded her in death in 2015.
Eleanor was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Wayne Caylor; her sisters, Elsie Schaffer, Larue Stewart, Carroll Johnston and Lorraine Kunkle; and brother John, who passed away in infancy.
She will be missed by and is survived by her surviving children, Katherine Swanson (Robert), of Toby; Sharon Gurosik (John), of Kersey; Curtis Caylor, of Albuquerque, N.M.; Patricia Penn (Daniel), of Toby; Douglas Caylor (Lisa), of Elizabethtown; and Denise Eastman (Alan), of Homer City.
Eleanor is also survived by one sister, Inez (Thomas) Kelsey; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was a Methodist by faith and attended Toby United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing, swimming, bowling and taking care of her family.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.