Eleanor Jean (Brownlee) Rainey, 66, of Stephens City, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab in Winchester, Va.
Eleanor was born in Indiana, the daughter of Harvey and Bertha Brownlee. First and foremost, Eleanor was a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed animals, nature, and photography (nature, senior pictures, weddings, and various other events). Eleanor enjoyed traveling (and even planning trips) and had several places she went with her family that were special to them.
She married Danny Charles Rainey, Sr. on June 16, 1975 in Dixonville.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Danny; son, Danny Charles Rainey, Jr. of Knoxville, Tenn.; daughter-in-law, Linda Rae Rainey of Conover, N.C.; granddaughter, Vanessa Jean Rainey of Conover, N.C.; sisters, Sharon Rainey of Dayton, Lorraine “Rainey” Good (Rich) of Georgeville, step-brother, Bryan Knepper (Linda) of Berea, Ohio; her canine companion, Precious, and feline companion, Kailani, as well as eight birds.
She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Mary Margaret Brownlee and brother-in-law, Wilbur Rainey, Jr.
All services for Eleanor will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eleanor to Stephens City Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 5346 Mulberry Street, Stephens City, Va., 22655, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.
