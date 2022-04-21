Eleanor Kish, 70, of Jeannette, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh in Greensburg.
A daughter of Kenneth and Lois Fyock Widdowson, she was born Feb. 4, 1952, in Indiana.
Mrs. Kish was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She was a member of The National Audubon Society. Mrs. Kish enjoyed birding and learning bird calls. She was an animal lover and also enjoyed crafts, leatherworking, photography, crocheting and sewing.
She is survived by her husband, John Kish, of Jeannette; two children: Joleen Kish and significant other Ed Cunard, of Lucernemines, and Louis Kish, of Pittsburgh; three siblings: Barb Planinsek and her husband, Fred, of Latrobe; Arnie Widdowson and his wife, Pat, of California; and Lucy Wood and her husband, Jeff, of Shelocta; her best friend, Barb Dillinger; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation. Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to Action For Animals Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
