Eleanor M. Carey

Eleanor Marie (Burdette) Carey, 79, Penn Run, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born in Fredrick, Md., on June 23, 1941, she was the daughter of William Kent Burdette and Eleanor Marie Burgess. She was the widow of Jan Carey, who died Dec.17, 2005.
Eleanor enjoyed gardening, watching Christian TV, reading the Bible, praying and cooking for her family. She especially loved babysitting her grandkids and great-grandkids.
She volunteered as a phone counselor for the 700 Club and when she was younger was a part of Women’s Aglow. She was very involved in church Bible studies, as well as teaching children’s Sunday School for a number of years. Eleanor also led a large women’s group through a Christian weight loss program called the Weigh Down Workshop.
Eleanor is survived by her children: Jeffrey Carey and his wife, Carolyn, of Penn Run, and Cindy Palermo and husband Lou, of Apollo. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren: Nathan Carey, Louis Palermo, Zak Palermo, Nick Carey and Ely Carey; and her great-grandchildren: Lincoln Carey, Paisley Palermo and Ezekiel Carey; as well as her nephew, Shawn Carey; and cousins, Judy and Diane.
In addition to her husband and parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie Burdette; her grandparents; and her aunt, June.
Friends will be received Thursday morning from 9 until 11 a.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana. Her funeral service will immediately follow with Pastor Nick Carey officiating. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Please make memorial donations to: Revelry Church, 637 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701, or the 700 Club.
