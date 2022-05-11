Eleanor (Bruner) Shupert, 66, of Elkhart, Ind., passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.
She was a 1973 graduate of Elderton High School.
Eleanor was a talented seamstress. She helped sew and design van upholstery for the RV industry. She enjoyed spending time with her family and spent numerous hours helping with family ancestry.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses in Elkhart.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Millicent (Mack) Bruner; brothers, Donald and Mack; and sister, Charlotte (Andree).
She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years, Jeffrey; daughter, Whitney; and grandson, Clayton, all of Elkhart. She is also survived by her brothers, Wesley, of Blairsville, and Edgar (her twin), of Saltsburg; sisters, Rebecca Boruch-Gibbons, of North Webster, Ind., and Robin (Bruner) Creighton, of Shelocta; and numerous nieces, nephews and great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Services will be private.