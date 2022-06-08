Elinor Metz, 91, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Highland View Manor in Brockway.
She was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, to Clare (Jackson) and Dallas Walls.
Elinor served as a deacon and elder at Marion Center Presbyterian Church.
She taught high school in Akron and also in Marion Center. She was a graduate of Westminster College in New Wilmington and was a member and past president of Rainbow Diamond Glass Club.
She is survived by a son, Peter Hayes and wife Donna, of Punxsutawney, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Arthur Hayes, Richard “Dick” Siar and George Metz; a son, Robert Hayes; and an aunt, Helen Jackson.
A private service will be held for her family.
Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeley funeralhome.com.