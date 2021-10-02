Elizabeth A. Fuellner

Elizabeth Anne Fuellner, 83, of Shelocta, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home.
A daughter of the late Osmar and Dorothy (Dunn) Reinhardt, she was born July 29, 1938, in Queens, N.Y.
Mrs. Fuellner was an insurance broker and a member of the VFW Post 1989 Women’s Auxiliary.
She is survived by four children, David Fuellner, of Palm Coast, Fla.; Matthew Fuellner and his wife Julianna, of Fishersville, Va.; Katie Garland and her husband Ken, of Indiana; and Frederick Fuellner and his wife Kimberly, of Shelocta; a daughter-in-law, Margaret Fuellner; a brother, Eugene Reinhardt, of McIntyre; seven grandchildren, Paul Fuellner, Andrew Fuellner, Timothy Fuellner, Daniel Fuellner, Kenny Garland, Alexandra Garland and Sean Fuellner; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Fuellner, and a son, Russell Fuellner.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor Brian King officiating. Interment will be in the Fuellner Family Cemetery.
