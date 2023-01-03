Elizabeth A. Guerry, 92, of Homer City, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Butler Hospital.
Betty was born March 30, 1930, in Crabtree, to Adam and Mary Grevish. She was the loving wife of Louis Guerry and mother of Susan Guerry.
Betty is survived by her daughter, LuAnn Guerry; sisters Irene Boltz and Helen Ferry; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was an amazing woman who dedicated her life to her family. She lit up the room with her smile and kindness. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
There will be an 11 a.m. Mass to celebrate her life Saturday at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lucernemines site.
Arrangements are by Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.