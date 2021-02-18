Elizabeth A. Trunzo

Elizabeth A. “Speedy” Trunzo, 80, of Beyer, died Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Commodore. Born in Sagamore on July 3, 1940, she was a daughter of Jacob Hachick and Julia (Potoniak) Hachick.
Speedy worked as a silk presser at One Hour Downtown Dry Cleaners for many years and worked at Robertshaw, both in Indiana.
She truly loved puppies and had dogs her whole life. Her favorite was named Tenille, and she also had a special place in her heart for her cat, Pretty Girl. Speedy enjoyed going to the beach and seeing the ocean and loved to spend time in the sun.
She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sagamore before its closing.
Speedy will be missed by her husband, Ralph M. Trunzo, of Beyer; and her children, Deborah Dishong (Tom), of Commodore; Ralph Trunzo, of Beyer; Diane James (Frank), of Lucerne Mines; and John Trunzo, of Beyer. She will also be remembered by her grandchildren, Toby Dishong, Tanner Dishong and Kayla James; her great-grandchildren, Zarius Dishong, Uzziah Dishong, Kenzie Rowland and Jaelynn Bence; as well as her sisters, Dorothy English and Penny Sylvinski.
In addition to her parents, Speedy was preceded in death by her siblings, Albert, Rosemarie, Irene, Jimmy, Bobby and Bertha “Boots.”
Service arrangements are private and have been coordinated through the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Clymer. Cremation was at Rairigh-Bence Crematory.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.