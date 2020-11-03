Elizabeth Ann Ditch Shirley

Elizabeth “Betty” Ann Ditch Shirley, 85, of Saltsburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
She was born on Thursday, May 23, 1935, in Iselin, the daughter of Earl and Flora Braeseker Ditch, and those she grew up with knew her as “Betty Ann.”
Betty was married to her husband, William Shirley, for 60 years prior to his passing in 2014.
She was a 1953 graduate of Elders Ridge High School, where she was described in the school yearbook as “capable and vivacious — an athlete in skirts.”
Betty was employed by Torrance State Hospital in the 1950s. She was a deeply committed Christian and a longtime member of the Trinity Presbyterian Church of Clarksburg, where she held various positions, including elder and deacon. She loved teaching Bible stories to the children in her Sunday School classes, and she actively shared her faith with her children and grandchildren.
Betty said the best gift she ever received was her family. She was happiest when cooking and baking for Shirley family dinners and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her faithful dog, Ginger.
Betty was a loving, selfless and generous soul who always put others ahead of herself and loved to be a blessing to others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William; a sister, Pauline (John) Wright; and three brothers, Richard (Marge) Ditch, Carl (Louise) Ditch and Jimmy (Phyllis) Ditch.
Betty is survived by her four sons, Bill Shirley, of Saltsburg, Brad (Tammy) Shirley, of Saltsburg, Brian (Becky) Shirley, of Clarksburg, and Brent (Theresa) Shirley, of Kernersville, N.C.; and grandchildren, Olivia, Bethany, Ben, Daniel, Michael, Jacob, Alexandra, Abby, Brooke and Breona, as well as step-grandchildren Chris and Alyssa. She is survived by two sisters, Rose (Charles) Blair and Margie (Ken) Henderson, and three brothers, John (Thomasina) Ditch, Jerry (Donna) Ditch and Larry (Claudia) Ditch, and numerous nieces and nephews.
