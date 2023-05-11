Elizabeth Anne (Graham) Luchsinger, 93, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Hospice of Cincinnati.
The daughter of Elmer T. Graham and Nan Hastings Graham (Gilmore), Elizabeth was born Dec. 7, 1929, in Pittsburgh.
Elizabeth graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in physical therapy.
She worked as a physical therapist on and off for many years.
She was also a volunteer librarian at Mercy Hospital, Hamilton, Ohio.
Surviving are her loving husband, Leonard (Jack) Luchsinger; son Steven G Luchsinger (Laura); daughter Kara N Tulanko; and her cherished grandchildren Thomas Tulanko, Lindsey Tulanko and David White.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Timothy White.
A graveside service will take place at Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, at 11 a.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, with Pastor Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, is entrusted with the arrangements.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.
