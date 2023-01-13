Elizabeth “Betsy” Jane Metalla-Taylor, 61, of Blacklick, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
Born April 25, 1961, in Indiana, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Paul Taylor and Mary Jane Mreanko Taylor. She was the wife of Frank Leon Metalla, whom she married Sept. 25, 1978.
She was active in the community, running the Pathway homeless shelter in Black Lick, and she also helped run the summer park program for the children. She also worked with children with special needs, helping them with social skills and motor skills training. Children always gravitated to her because she loved them and always made them feel special. Betsy loved the outdoors and loved nature. She worked to help clean up and preserve local trout streams after floods.
Betsy loved to be around family and friends, either drinking coffee on the porch or hanging out around a bonfire. Her whole life was all about her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all the children that were not hers but she treated like they were. She really enjoyed summers, taking the children to swim and fish at Ferrier Run. She absolutely loved being a grandmother; it was her biggest pride and joy in life.
In addition to her husband, Betsy is remembered by her children Jamie Metalla (Sarah), of Washington; Jason Allen Metalla (fiancée Wendy Elkins), of Dunbar; and Trisha Ann Metalla-Balderas (fiancé Tyler Allen Smith), of Niles, Mich. Surviving grandchildren are Jamie L. Metalla Jr., Alex Metalla, Elayna Balderas, Collin Balderas, Todd Wiener, Jenna Irwin and Beka Ruthers; and three great-grandchildren. Her living siblings are Sam Taylor (Mary), Steve Taylor, Ray Taylor, Bonnie Conigliaro and Lynn O’Neil Temple (Bob). Betsy is also missed by her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two siblings, Nicole Dilts and Robert Taylor.
All are invited to a celebration of life held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Ferrier Run in Brush Valley Township.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Evergreen Cremations Inc., 964 Nixon Ave., Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.evergreencremations.net.