Elizabeth “Betty” Finet, 95, Cherryhill Township, formerly of Hastings, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at the home of her daughter.
Born April 25, 1925, in Ashville, she was the daughter of Philip and Mildred (Weber) Cronauer.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; daughter, Linda Brandt; grandson, Devon Brandt; brothers, Robert, Regis and Miles; and sisters, Jean, Trudy and Aleta.
She is survived by her children, Philip (Janet), Bernard (Jerri), Giny (Bill) Serafin, Toby (Martin) Hazel, John (Theresa), Bernadette (Dave) Keith and Richard (Helen); 14 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, June Kelly, and her sisters-in-law, Ann Cronauer and Mary Ann Cronauer.
She was a graduate of Hastings High School, Class of 1943. To help with the war effort, Betty moved to Baltimore and worked at the Glenn L. Martin airplane factory where she inspected war planes. While in Baltimore, Betty took flying lessons and did her solo flight.
When the war ended Betty moved back to Hastings before she was able to obtain her pilot’s license. During the war, Betty wrote to servicemen overseas, one of whom would later become her lifelong partner, George.
Betty and George bought the Sunoco Station in Hastings in 1946 and were married in 1947. Finet’s Sunoco Station became a well-respected and dependable car service in the community until Betty and George retired in 1988. At the time of George’s death in 2005, they had been married 58 years.
A strong believer in civic duty, Betty was involved in the Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, 4-H and the church. She was a volunteer for many years at HAIDA Manor, where she received a volunteer of the year award. A lifelong member of St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, she participated in the Sodality and was a regular volunteer at the church picnic and with noodle making. Betty’s deep Catholic faith guided her life.
Betty’s hobbies included sewing and being an avid reader. She enjoyed socializing with her card club ladies. Most of her time, though, was spent on caring for and doing for others. She was a hard worker all her life. She leaves behind a positive impact on society, on all who knew her and on all who benefited from her good deeds. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no viewing. Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, Hastings. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family request that we all honor Betty’s memory by practicing her life’s mantra: “Be kind to everyone you meet.”
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, in charge of arrangements.