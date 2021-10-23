Elizabeth “Betty” Sarah Geiger (Montagnese) went to meet her Lord on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
She was born June 4, 1930, in Creekside, to Raffaele (Ralph) and Lucy Montagnese.
Betty was employed by the Pennsylvania Department of Public Assistance from 1948 until 1958, when she moved to Michigan with her family. Betty held many other jobs during this time, including society writer for the community newspaper and a bookkeeper for a floral shop in Indiana. When she moved to Michigan, she met the love of her life, James Geiger, and they were married Oct. 9, 1965. They had 56 wonderful years together.
In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Lynn; two grandsons, Stephen and William; brother, Anthony Montagnese (Sharon); sister-in-law, Loretta Montagnese; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, Julitta Geiger; brother, Joseph Montagnese; an infant son; two precious nieces, Renee Kleemeier and Lisa Frankowski; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Charles and Frances Geiger, Richard and Helen Geiger and Robert Geiger.
A memorial Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 1, at St. Thomas Aquinas, 955 Alton, East Lansing, Mich., starting at 12 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Williamston Chapel, 205 E. Middle St. Williamston, Mich.
