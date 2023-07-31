On Saturday, July 29, 2023, while surrounded by her family, Elizabeth “Betty” Taylor Tarr, 84, lost her courageous battle with cancer and joyfully entered into eternal life with her Savior Jesus Christ.
She was born Jan. 10, 1939, in Aultman to Samuel and Nora (Wirick) Taylor.
Her husband of 55 years and the love of her life, Phill, is left with the challenge of navigating life without Betty by his side. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Dawn Dunsmore and her husband, Bob, Indiana; Mike Buzzinotti, Johnstown; Sam Buzzinotti and his wife, Denise, Indiana; Dave Tarr and his wife, Bonnie, Blairsville; and Beth Michaels and her husband, Mark, Brush Valley. Nine grandchildren, Jimi (Jen) Dunsmore, Jill (Steve) Cochran, Matt (Nicole) Dunsmore, Michael Buzzinotti II, Zachri Buzzinotti, Jordan (Garrett) Gibson, Noah (Lisa) Tarr, Anthony Michaels and Amanda Michaels; 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren completed the circle of her cherished grandchildren.
Betty loved to share with others how proud she was of her family. Just days before her passing, she was telling everyone who came into her room to care for her, how blessed she was with her family, how beautiful they were and how much she loved them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her nine siblings and two grandsons, Glenn and Chad Wisner. Betty was the last remaining sibling in her family and was looking forward to a glorious reunion with them in Heaven.
During her lifetime, Betty was employed at Blairsville Machine. Betty and Phill loved to travel and see the world. She and Phill took an adventure-packed motorcycle trip to Alaska, went to Paris, France, and traveled from the East Coast to the West Coast, stopping to see various sites. They enjoyed spending winters in Florida.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, with funeral services immediately following at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Her son-in-law, the Rev. Robert Dunsmore, will be officiating.
Please visit www.bowserfh.com to order flowers, for directions to the funeral home or to sign the online guestbook.
