Elizabeth “Deedy” Anne Mills, 67, of La Mesa, Calif., died Sunday, March 30, 2023.
Born April 22, 1955, in Little Falls, N.Y., Deedy was the daughter of Jane Finch Mills and John Wuensch Mills. She graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in 1973, where she actively participated in numerous music programs.
In 1977, Deedy earned a bachelor’s in sociology from SUNY at Buffalo. She continued her graduate studies at Northeastern University in Boston, where she obtained a master’s in criminal justice. Deedy later moved to California and worked various roles in administration at the California Western School of Law.
Deedy was a kind, loving and generous woman; a caring person; and a loyal friend. She had an open heart and mind and genuinely accepted others. She had an infectious giggle and loved to laugh.
Deedy had numerous hobbies and interests. She enjoyed swimming, horseback riding, hiking, skiing, playing the piano and baking cookies. She was a voracious reader, with Stephen King being her favorite author. She was an excellent and competitive Scrabble player. She was a quiet and generous supporter of many causes and organizations that were near and dear to her heart.
Deedy was a long-standing member of First United Methodist Church San Diego, where she worshiped and sang with the chancel choir.
She is survived by her previous husband, John Allcock, and their three children: Caitlin (Allcock) Stellmacher and husband Logan, Axel Allcock and Megan Allcock; her siblings and their spouses, Dr. John F. and Bonnie Mills, Susan Mills and Joe Aurigemma and Stephanie Mills and Dr. Todd Bush; as well as seven nieces and nephews.
The family kindly suggests that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.