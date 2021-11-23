Elizabeth 'Jane' Blankenship

Elizabeth “Jane” (Benninger) Blankenship, 77, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born March 27, 1944, in Apollo, she was a daughter of Raymond E. Benninger Sr. and Ruth I. (McCutcheon) Benninger.
Jane was a 1962 graduate of Apollo High School and enjoyed meeting classmates monthly to keep up with the times.
Jane worked as a secretary at Steiner’s Draperies, in customer service and a sales rep for Federal Labs, and in customer service and as a sales rep for Breeze Industries.
She was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg.
Jane enjoyed listening to music, attending high school football games and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. “Dick” Blankenship; and her sister, Ruth Benninger.
Jane is survived by her daughters, Lori J. Blankenship, of Rixeyville, Va., and Marnie Lynch, of Hapeville, Ga.; son, Shawn P. (Jennifer) Blankenship, of Clarksburg; grandchildren, Josh, Tamara (Brad), Alex, Dani, Celeste and Carmen; great-grandchildren, Sutton, Alianna and Gannon; brothers, Raymond E. “Butch” (Linda) Benninger Jr., of Apollo, and Richard K. “Rich” (Beverly) Benninger, of Kiski Township; and her significant other, Joseph C. Peters, of North Apollo.
Friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Mike Duffalo officiating. Interment will be in Iselin Union Cemetery, Iselin.
