Elizabeth Jean (McKay) Ashbaugh, 90, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village.
A daughter of John and Louise (Robinson) McKay, she was born Nov. 7, 1932, in Baltimore, Md.
Mrs. Ashbaugh was a homemaker. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading.
She is survived by three children: Charles C. Ashbaugh and fiancée Victoria S. Hwang, John Ashbaugh and Tom Ashbaugh; a brother, Joe McKay; and a grandson, Barry Wilson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Ashbaugh Sr.; a brother, John McKay; and a sister, Dorothy Robinson.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family.
