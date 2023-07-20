Elizabeth “Jean” Shipley, 95, of Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Scenery Hill Manor, Indiana.
Born on Aug. 29, 1927, to Deward and Anna (Cosky) Hoffman in DuBois, she resided in various states around the country and lived in Blairsville for the last 33 years.
Jean graduated from DuBois High School and worked various jobs: the Punxsutawney Water Company and the Sylvania plant in Brookville making cathode ray tubes. She retired from Thrift Drug in Punxsutawney.
After her working career, she spent many hours making beautiful afghans, crocheting, making craft items, doing photography and yard work. Spending time with Red, her husband, at their mountain house near Connellsville was a favorite pastime. Throughout her life, she was always cheerful and friendly with everyone around her and enjoyed talking.
Jean was of Methodist faith.
She is survived by her two sons, James A. (Betty) Evans, of Clark, and Dwayne A. (Laurie) Shipley, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; her grandchildren, Sarah (Vince) D’Angelo, Becky (John) Pigza, Jenny (Ryan) Patterson, Jeremy Shipley and Kacie (Hunter) Ryan; 13 great-grandchildren; nephew James (Elizabeth) Jackson, of DuBois; as well as a stepbrother, Ernest (Julia) Hoffman, of Merritt Island, Fla.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her stepmother, Mabel Hoffman; her first husband, Wayne A. Evans; her second husband, Wilbur “Red” Shipley, whom she married in May of 1969; sister Mary Jackson; stepsister Joan Hargett; and brothers-in-law Jerry Jackson and Terry Hargett.
At Jean’s request, all services will be private and have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Private burial will take place in Lakelawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Reynoldsville.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
