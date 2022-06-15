Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Weaver, 38, of Gipsy, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born Oct. 23, 1983, in Punxsutawney. Liz was a graduate of Purchase Line High School and had attended IUP.
She wed Matthew P. Weaver on Sept. 8, 2012. They had shared more than nine years of marriage together.
Liz’s life was focused upon her family. A loving wife and mother, she was devoted to her husband, Matt, and their daughter, Grayston. Liz dedicated herself to creating a loving home for them to share. She was very fond of her family’s dog, Gunner.
She was an avid reader, who especially enjoyed reading Nicholas Sparks novels and books about the Amish.
Liz is survived by her husband, Matthew Weaver, and her daughter, Grayston Issabella Weaver, both of Gipsy; her mother, Kathryn (Babco) Miller and husband Patrick, of Cherry Tree; her sister, Megan Dospoy and husband Eric Boring, of Indiana; her stepbrother, Matthew Miller, of Enola; her stepsister, Becky Bougher and husband Duane, of Fleming; and her adopted father, Dan Dospoy, of Northern Cambria.
She is also survived by her maternal grandmother, Lois M. Babco, of Glen Campbell; her maternal aunt, Patricia Babco, of Amesbury, Mass.; her mother-in-law, Kathleen Weaver, of Cherry Tree; and her sister-in-law, Tiffany Weaver, of Northern Cambria.
Liz was preceded in death by her grandfather, William Babco; her two maternal aunts, Deborah Horttor and Theresa Babco; and her father-in-law, Brent Weaver.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 7 p.m. funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation. Pastor Robert Sunseri will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
