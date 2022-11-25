Elizabeth Lucille “Bootsie” Marano, 88, passed peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, surrounded by loving and caring hearts.
She was well-loved and cared for by all, and as a family, we are forever grateful.
Bootsie was born in Waterman on Oct. 20, 1934, the youngest of three children of Joseph and Angeline (Alloy) Pagliaro. When she was little, she and her family moved to Homer City in a homestead built by her father. There she lived until illness prompted her move to the Communities at Indian Haven in 2019.
Bootsie was a 1952 graduate of Homer City High School. After graduation, she went to work at the Indiana Sportswear Factory. She married Sam Marano on April 7, 1956. They had three daughters, Angeline, Maria and Gina, lots of friends and many animals over the years. She was also employed by The Holiday Inn in Indiana as a cook. Her meatballs are still legend.
Bootsie never met anyone that wasn’t a friend. She had a gift for making people feel welcomed and accepted. And her sense of humor and wit never let her down, even as her body sometimes did.
Bootsie is survived by her daughters, Angeline “Angie” Marano and Maria (Marano) Barenick and husband George Barenick; grandchildren, Joseph Lehman, Phoenix Lehman, Stephen Barenick, Elizabeth Barenick, Abby Barenick and Gregory Barenick; and her beloved cat, Buddy.
Bootsie was preceded in passing by her parents, Angeline and Joseph Pagliaro; her husband, Sam; her brother, John Pagliaro; sister, Peggy Alloy; daughter-in-law, Mary Botter; and her dear daughter, Gina (Marano) Lehman.
Remember Bootsie when you lift a glass in cheer or praise. If you are interested in remembering her through a donation, please direct them to the Communities at Indian Haven or to Four Footed Friends.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.