Elizabeth Marie (Suwolitch) Bella, 94, of Homer City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family.
A daughter of Frank and Antinena (Lobnosky) Suwolitch, she was born July 11, 1927, in Coy.
Elizabeth retired from Homer-Center School District, where she and several friends worked for more than 30 years as part of the cafeteria ladies, making sure that no child ever left school hungry. A devoted mother and grandmother, she built a family life rich in food and tradition, with a pot of soup cooking on the stove each Saturday, big Sunday dinners, and pierogies and halupki made for every holiday. Kids and grandkids were all enlisted in canning her harvest from the garden that she planted each summer. She was also an avid Pittsburgh sports team supporter, watching weekly games with her grandsons.
She is survived by her children, Paul Bella and wife Tammy, of Penn Run, and Bonnie Bella, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; and grandchildren, Gregory Paul Bella and Eric John Bella, both of Homer City. As the last of her generation, she was also a second mother to numerous nieces and nephews and beloved “Mimi” to her daughter-in-law’s children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her dear husband, Paul Bella; and her sisters, Helen Nastick, Marie Blatt and Annabelle Czerwien, all of whom left this life way too young.
In accordance with Elizabeth’s wishes, all services will be private. Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
