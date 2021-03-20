Ella H. Olson

Ella H. (Hargrave) Olson, 84, of Indiana, formerly of Weatherford, Okla., died Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Moorehead Place, Indiana.
She was born in 1936 in Mountain Home, Ark., to John and Georgia Hargrave.
Ella was very religious and was active in the Baptist Church. Her childhood during the Depression left her with a life-long habit of frugality.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother, making sure to remember birthdays, anniversaries and other significant events.
She always made family feel welcome when visiting, making their favorite dishes and arranging outings she knew they would enjoy.
Once her children were older, she worked as an office manager, bookkeeper and librarian, particularly enjoying her time at the Custer County Library. These jobs were well suited to her meticulous nature.
Surviving are one son and two daughters, Joel B. Gunter, M.D., Cincinnati, Ohio, Valerie J. Gunter, Ph.D., Indiana, and Lauren G. Brooks, CPA, and husband Gregg Conway, Lumberton, Texas; three grandchildren, Eric Gunter and wife Brittany, Stephanie Gunter and Kevin Gunter; one great-grandson, Liam Gunter; two step-granddaughters, Amanda Hawthorne and Alyssa Conway; and two step-great-granddaughters, Madeline Miller and Paityn Hawthorne. She is also survived by her close friend Lisa Thiessen, Corn, Okla.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; two sons-in-law, Kevin Brooks and Thomas Andersen; a daughter-in-law, Theresa Gunter; and her older sister, Anne Perry.
Funeral arrangements will be under the direction of Roller Funeral Home, Mountain Home, Ark. Local arrangements are being made by the Bowser- Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.