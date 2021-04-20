Ella Wells

Ella Ruth Wells, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at the age of 82.
She was born May 13, 1938, in Paintsville, Ky., a daughter of Perry Lyon “P.L.” Bowling and Christine Keen Bowling.
Ella is survived by her daughters, Carol May and Brenda Wells; her son Larry Wells; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sons, Nevard Lee Wells and Dale Dirvin Wells; her husband, Roland David Wells; and her sisters, Emma Lucille Dixon, Peggy Ellen West and Diana Marlene Bowling.
Ella was the kind-hearted matriarch of her family and loved them and the Lord with a fierceness that could not be matched.
She was an avid reader of the Bible and a devout Christian. She is remembered by her gentle soul, fun-loving spirit and hearty sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 21, at Chandler Funeral Home, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls, Maine.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com, where her service will be live streamed for those who cannot attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Hope Bible Fellowship, 8109 Route 286 Hwy W., Homer City, PA 15748.