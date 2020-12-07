Ella Wodowski

Ella (Gundy) Wodowski, 94, of Blairsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Indiana, with family at her side.
Born July 19, 1926, in New Alexandria, she was the daughter of John Gundy and Mary (Krych) Gundy.
Ella retired from Bell of Pa./Verizon after 35 years of service. She belonged to the SS. Simon and Jude Church and was very active in the church bazaars. Ella was a member of the BPOE Ladies Auxiliary and served as a past officer. She was also a member of the Blairsville Sokol Club. Ella enjoyed playing cards with her family and friends, bowling, bingo and going to casinos. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and hosting family dinners. She loved her Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pirates. She dearly loved her cats.
Surviving are her sons, Richard J. Wodowski, Clarksburg, and John S. Wodowski and wife Karen, Blairsville; daughters, Mary Jo Smithula and husband Frank, Monroeville; Paula Fleming, Indiana; and Barbara J. Wodowski, Blairsville; nine grandchildren, Ricky, Brandei, Amanda, Matt, Colleen, Michael, DJ, Dustin and Justin; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert Gundy and wife Karen, Tennessee; and great friend and neighbor of 70-plus years, Pat Dettore, Blairsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry J. Wodowski, in 1992; granddaughter, Janessa Fleming, in 2012; daughter-in-law, Erma Wodowski, in 2013; son-in-law, Randy Fleming, in 2013; and siblings, Albert Gundy, Beryl Pryor, Fred Gundy, Sally Jennings, Edith Locke, Peggy Matviya, Nelson Gundy and Paul Gundy.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Tuesday from 2 to 7 p.m. Prayers of transfer will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. prior to a funeral Mass at SS. Simon & Jude Church, Blairsville, at 10 a.m., with Father Stephen R. Bugay officiating. Masks are required in the funeral home and church.
Interment will take place at SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Janessa Fleming Memorial Fund, 40 Janessa Drive, Indiana, PA 15701.
The family would like to send a special thank you to her caregiver, Colleen Hisle, and the Indiana County Visiting Nurse Association and hospice care.