Ellen Ann Gullace, 59, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Milton E. and Theresa B. (Nagg) Shields, she was born Sept. 26, 1963, in Ravenna, Ohio.
Ellen had been employed by The Salvation Army and enjoyed helping others. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved Tweety Bird.
Ellen enjoyed shopping and thrifting. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Surviving are her children, Richard (Trista) Coy, Francis Coy and Robert Coy; grandchildren, Austin Brewer; Joseph Steffish Sr.; Lee, Dylan and Tabitha Coy; Kloe Blystone; Jasmine Coy; and Gavin Stiffey; great-grandson, Joseph P. Steffish Jr.; siblings, Terry (Tina) Shields and Cindy (Ken) Karpik; brother-in-law, Tim Shirley; and many nieces and nephews.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Gullace; sister, Brenda Shirley; and a brother, Vince Shields.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.