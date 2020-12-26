Ellen Blystone

Ellen Grace (Hershman) Blystone, 44, of Sagamore, died early on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, while en route to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was a daughter of Kenneth Eugene and Shirley Coralie Hershman and was born July 14, 1976, in Indiana County.
Ellen was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church in Indiana as a youth. She was a loving mother and grandmother who had a big, sympathetic heart and who worked hard to provide for her family and the needs of others around her.
Ellen attended Indiana Area Senior High School and graduated from Cambria Rowe Business College, where she specialized in data entry and computer science.
She was employed in data control for insurance billing and record maintenance for many doctors’ offices, hospitals and medical facilities in Indiana and Armstrong counties.
She is survived by her parents; husband David Eugene Blystone; children Haylee Ann Jackson and Corey Eugene Blystone; grandson Colin Eugene Blystone; several step-grandchildren; brothers Kerry M. and Bradley J. Hershman; and a sister, Amanda E. Owens, all who reside in the Indiana area.
A private visitation and funeral service will be held at John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
www.lefdahlfuneral home.com