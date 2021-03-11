Ellen M. Chambers

Ellen Marie (Philippi) Chambers, 95, of Trade City, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born Nov. 18, 1925, in Rochester Mills, the eldest child of David Walter and Ila Mae (Braughler) Philippi.
Ellen was a former member of the Rochester Mills Presbyterian Church and currently a faithful member of the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Trade City.
She was a 1943 graduate of the Marion Center High School and worked during her early years at the Rossiter Shoe Factory, Bell Telephone Co., the Adrian and Punxsutawney Area hospitals, and later as a caregiver.
Ellen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. For many years she enjoyed bowling, playing cards and camping with family and friends. Ellen also enjoyed collecting salt and pepper shakers, which grew to quite a large collection. She lived her Christian life to the fullest in her 95 years and will be greatly missed by her friends at the Mahoning Hills Senior Social Center, where she enjoyed playing cards, puzzles and hymn sings. The senior center seemed like her second home. Ellen taught for many years the art of tatting, knitting and crocheting.
She is survived by a son and two daughters, Ronald Eugene Philippi and wife Louise, Rochester Mills; Lucinda Marie Betlach and husband Steve, Troy, Mont.; and Debora Lynn Kaza and husband Richard, Punxsutawney; and her grandchildren, Kelly and John, Chad and Jennifer, Derk, Ronnie and Chrissy. She is also survived by her baby sister, Beverly Ann Philippi, Rochester Mills; several nieces and nephews and many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Chambers; a sister, Leona Spon; and four brothers, Lynn, Wendell, Don and Dale Philippi.
Friends will be received today from 3 to 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church in Trade City with Pastor Brian Lott officiating.
Interment will be held at the Chambers family cemetery on the Chambers farm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mahoning Hills Senior Center, 19298 Route 119, Hwy N., Punxsutawney, PA 15767 or the Mt. Zion Lutheran Church of Trade City, 27552 Route 954 Hwy N., Smicksburg, PA 16256.
The family would like to thank the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for their diligent care and her friends and neighbors for their loving care and support.
To share a memory of Ellen, visit www.mccabewaldronfh.com.