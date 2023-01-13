Ellen M. Diehl, 93, Punxsutawney, died peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, with her daughters by her side.
She was born May 10, 1929, in Reynoldsville, a daughter of the late Victorine E. (Terlinski) and Christopher J. Armagost.
On July 19, 1948, she married the late Jack B. Diehl, who preceded her in death on March 6, 2017. They were married for 68 years.
Ellen attended the Saints Cosmas and Damian Roman Catholic Church, of Punxsutawney.
She was the middle child of 10 brothers and sisters.
Ellen was an avid bowler for 60-plus years and participated in many state and national tournaments that took her across Pennsylvania and the U.S. many times.
She was a stay-at-home mom that loved taking care of her family, having family functions and growing her flowers.
She is survived by two daughters, Peggy McClelland, and husband, Robert, of Indiana, and Jean Sinclair, of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren: Larry Manners and wife Lori, of Duncansville; Kristi Halliwell and husband Jim, of Indiana; Doug Manners and wife Stacey, of Indiana; Jackie Haas and husband Tim, of Hampton, Va.; Rebecca Jones and husband Nick, of South Carolina; Danny Diehl, of Stockbridge, Ga.; and Lisa Diehl, of Stockbridge, Va.; 18 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Armagost and wife Alice, of Plattsburg, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ken Diehl; an infant daughter; a granddaughter, Shawne; brothers Ed, Bob and Jackie; sisters Betty “Elizabeth,” Ileana, Mary and Martha; an infant sister; and Phyllis Armagost, who was like a sister to her.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., following visitation, with Monsignor Joseph Riccardo officiating.
Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Diehl to the V.F.W of Punxsutawney, 121 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767
