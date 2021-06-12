Ellen M. Weiland, 66, of Creekside, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was the daughter of James T. and Leona (Smith) Weiland, born Dec. 18, 1954, in Spangler.
Ellen was a dedicated, loving mother first and foremost. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Her rays of sunshine, bright beaming smile and sweet laugh will be missed so much by her family and friends.
She is survived by four children, Shawn Weiland and wife Johnna, of Clymer; Michelle Stiles and husband Eric, of Creekside; Melody Weiland, of Florida; and Joshua Weiland, of Northern Cambria; five grandchildren, Tyler and Cameron Weiland, Kara Hornberger, Kyla Rito and Luna Weiland; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers and one sister, James Weiland and wife Annette, of Northern Cambria; Lucille Lamer, of Johnstown; and Patrick Weiland of Northern Cambria.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends will be received Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer. Ellen’s funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Loren Marshall officiating. Interment will be private.
Online condolences may be made at www.mccaberooffh.com.