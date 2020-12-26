Ellen Mae Wise, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz.
She was born March 6, 1931, in Sidney, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Phyllis McMillen; husband, Lyle; and infant son, Larry Wise.
Ellen attended school and graduated from high school in Quincy, Ohio, in 1949. She moved to Indiana, where she met and married Lyle Wise in 1951. They settled on a dairy farm outside of Commodore and raised two sons, Danny and Gary. They sold the farm and followed family to Arizona in 1972, where they settled in Tucson. She and Lyle spent many years of service with the Church of the Brethren in both Pennsylvania and Arizona.
She worked with handicapped children and later as a home health caretaker. She retired in 1992 from La Paloma Resort, where she served as an employee trainer.
She was a member of the Tucson Church of the Brethren and most recently attended St. Marks Meth-odist Church. Ellen was an artist, writer and lover of music, all of which she will be remembered by.
Ellen is survived by her brother, Harvey McMillen, of Van Wert, Ohio; her two sons, Danny Ross (Carol) Wise and Gary Eugene (Jane) Wise, both of Tucson, Ariz.; nephew, Gary McMillen, of Houston, Texas; niece, Debra (Roland) Yackee, of Van Wert, Ohio; grandchildren, JD (Whitney) Stock, Mitch Wise, Mindy Bailey, Lauren Geer, Garrett Geer and two great-grandchildren, Sullivan and Elliot Stock.
Services are pending with the Bring Funeral Home in Tucson, Ariz.