Ellery S. “El” Shields, 86, of Rochester Mills, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 19, 1935, to Kenneth M. and Violet M. (Cokley) Shields in Punxsutawney.
On June 3, 1954, he married his high school sweetheart, Dorothea E. Ewing, who survives. El was proud that he never took off his wedding ring in 67 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. El then went on to attend Tri-State College in Angola, Ind., where he received a degree in engineering. They moved back to Punxsutawney in 1961 with their two children. El was a sales rep for Sears, Hoover and IDS before opening a used car dealership. In 1995 he and his wife moved to the family homestead in Rochester Mills. He spent the rest of his years enjoying his real passion, farming and raising beef cattle. He also loved spending quality time with his family.
He is survived by a son, Clinton D. Shields and wife Sally, Rochester Mills; a daughter, Debbie Seliga and husband Tony, Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Alan Seliga and wife Jessica, Joshua Shields and wife Melissa, Amy Barrett and husband Nathan, Tonya Conrad and husband Matt and Adam Shields and wife Courtney; great-grandchildren, Connor and Macie Shields, Theron and Holland Shields, Hailey and Aria Seliga, Emalyn, Maelee and Owen Conrad, Lydee and Logan Barrett; a brother, Daniel Shields, and a special cousin Jean Rosborough.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law, Joan.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney.
Interment will take place at Mahoning Union Cemetery, Marchand.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you plant a tree in memory of El.
