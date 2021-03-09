Elmer A. Mottillo, 77, of Blairsville, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Born June 3, 1943, in Leechburg, he was the son of Elmer Mottillo and Rose (Mazzon) Mottillo.
Elmer was a graduate of Penn State University. He served in the U.S. Army. Elmer retired from Murray Energy of Ohio and was employed by Smith Bus Company, Blairsville.
He was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent.
He loved to travel and enjoyed going to the casinos and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Jody (Weisman) Mottillo, Blairsville; sons, Joseph Mottillo, Monongahela, Jason Mottillo, Pittsburgh, and Josh Mottillo, Johnstown; grandson, Ryan Mottillo; sister, Lorraine Speece, of Lititz; and brother, Nick Mottillo and wife Joyce, of Leechburg.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother-in-law, Louella Weisman.
Visitation will be held at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
A funeral Mass will take place at Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent, Friday at 10:30 a.m. Father Matthew Morelli will officiate. VFW Post #5821 and American Legion Post #0407 will conduct military services Friday morning. Masks are required in the funeral home and the church.
Interment will be in the SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.