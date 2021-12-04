Elmer George “Bud” Shuster, 90, of Homer City, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born March 3, 1931, in Salem Township, Westmoreland County, he was a son of Isaac and Anna Ester (George) Shuster.
Bud was employed in the packing room of Jeanette Glass for nearly 25 years. In addition, he worked for a time as a school bus driver and custodian for the Homer-Center School District. Bud was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Indiana.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Birgritta Shuster, of Florida, and many nieces and nephews throughout the area.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Violet Annie (DeArmy) Shuster; sisters, Mary R. Rupert, Anna Marie Duzyk, Virginia M. Hollenbaugh and Mildred J. Surrec; and brothers, Charles, John, James and Delmer Shuster.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Richard Motzing officiating. Burial will take place in the Pineland Cemetery in Strongstown.
The Bowser-Minich Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence can be left at www.bowserminichfuneral home.com.