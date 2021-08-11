Elmer J. “Ammy” Bertoncini, 97, of Blairsville, died Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Redstone Highland Health Care Center in Greensburg.
He was born May 11, 1924, in Brenizer to Joseph Bertoncini and Ernesta (Descrimi) Bertoncini.
He was a member of S.S. Simon & Jude Church in Blairsville.
Ammy had worked for Blairsville Machine Company for 42 years.
He loved gardening and supplying the neighbors with vegetables. He was an avid Steelers fan and loved his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Joy Bertoncini, of Pittsburgh, Jamie Penich and husband Ronald, of Greensburg, and Leann Thelin and husband William, of Ohio; son, Michael Bertoncini and wife Mary Jo, of Blairsville; grandchildren, Jessie Penich and Katrina Montgomery and husband Jake; great-grandchild, Hailey Montgomery; step-grandchildren, Nell and Zoey Hartley; brother, Thomas Bertoncini and wife Deanna, of Blairsville; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty J. (Kish) Bertoncini, in 2016; sisters, Vilma McGill, Emma Esposito, Lena Trausi, Irene Steves, Lenore Farley and Lillian Silvestri; brothers, Eugene “Algie” and Wilbert “Wibby” Bertoncini; and son-in-law, Joe Nickerson.
Visitation will take place at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. in the funeral home.
Prayers of transfer will be held Saturday at 9:15 a.m. in the funeral home, prior to a Funeral Mass in S.S. Simon & Jude Church at 10 a.m. with Father Stephen R. Bugay as the officiant.
VFW Post #5821 and the American Legion Post #0407 will conduct a graveside military service in S.S. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.