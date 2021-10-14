Elsie Ann Hicks, 91, of Indiana, formerly of Marion Center, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, while at Communities at Indian Haven.
The daughter of Charles and Anna (Moody) Dahlquist, she was born May 19, 1930, in Ernest.
Elsie had been employed by Handy Andy’s Stahura Grocery Store, Shop ‘n Save, Andy’s Market and as a teller for PNC Bank and Bank of America.
She enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband. Elsie was a perfectionist who always had a clean, organized home.
Surviving are her children, Deb (Rick) Muckle and James (Christine) Hicks; grandchildren, Jason, Jimmy, Jen, JD, Doug and Jeff; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary McEwan and Ethel Dahlquist; and many nieces and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James C. Hicks; and a brother, Frank Dahlquist.
Friends will be received Friday from 10 a.m. to noon at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.