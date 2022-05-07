Elsie “El” Veronica Clouser, 67, of Lucernemines, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, Indiana.
Born June 17, 1954, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Lewis E. Shope and Mary Jane DePetro (Gray).
Elsie retired from Diamond Medical Supply. She was kindhearted and generous.
Everywhere she went, there was always someone who knew her and smiled and said hello. She cared very much for family and friends and would do anything to help others — everyone was welcome at her home.
Some of the best times were going out for Chinese food with Aaron, Nick and Jennifer.
Elsie enjoyed crosswords, reading, cooking (she was a fabulous cook), cards, watching movies, sitting outside and gardening.
She especially loved spending time with her family. She liked going on outings to Sam’s Club and loved going to the casino.
She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Brian) Allmendinger, of Milbank, S.D.; her grandson, Nicholas Cowan; and her siblings, Linda (John) Byich, Georgette Batemon, Cindy Hawthorne, Kim McGuire and Michael Shope. She is also survived by her aunt, Dorothy “Peg” Ryen; her dear friend, D. Kevin Walker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, L. Aaron Walker.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., in Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit www.bowser fh.com to send an online condolence.