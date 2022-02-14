Elsie M. Findley, 84, of Alverda, passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Aug. 29, 1937, in Indiana, she was the daughter of Elmer and Anna Mary (Kinter) Detwiler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Donald Findley, who died in 1977; son, James; brothers, Roy, Russell, Charles, William, David and Frank Detwiler; sisters, Ilene and Helen Detwiler; and son-in-law, Raymond Riddell.
She is survived by her children, Donna Riddell, Heilwood; Thomas Findley, Strongstown; George (Dora) Findley, Johnstown; Janet Gil, Brush Valley; Gary (Crystal) Findley, Northern Cambria; and Donald (Aaron) Robinson-Findley, Alverda. She was the sister of Goldie Detwiler; Mary “Peg” Kelly; Geraldine Galat; Zelma Lute; Ione Ginsberger; Barbara Lute; and Allen, James and Gilbert Detwiller.
Elsie was a loving and devoted mother to her large family.
She was a member of Clymer Moose and American Legion. In her free time she enjoyed to crochet.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where a service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.