Emily Joanne Zook, 37, of Indiana, died suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Harry and Jeanette (Mosier) Malburg, she was born June 19, 1984, in St. Marys.
Emily was a 2002 graduate of St. Marys High School and a 2006 graduate of Clarion University where she majored in music.
She was employed by First Commonwealth Bank, Indiana.
Emily was a terrific mother who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader who loved music. Friends will remember Emily as a loving wife, mother, daughter and aunt.
Surviving are her husband, David C. Zook; their daughter, Cecelia; stepdaughter, Taylor; maternal grandmother, Joanne D. Mosiera; niece, Loralei; brothers, Ryan (Kristina) Malburg, Panama City, Fla., and Nicholas (Sarah) Malburg, Pittsburgh.
Preceding Emily in death were her grandparents, William H. Mosier and Edmund and Janet (Bauer) Malburg.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A blessing service will be conducted Thursday at 11 a.m. in the Lefdahl Chapel with Father Ross Miceli officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to Indiana First Bank, 938 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701 to establish an education fund.