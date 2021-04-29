Emily Marie Hopkins Oskey, 61, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.
She was born Sunday, July 5, 1959, in Tinsmill, the daughter of John P. and Twila J. Frain Hopkins.
She was a member of Faith Alliance Church in Saltsburg. She loved shopping, cleaning, playing bingo, adult coloring books and buying clothes.
She is survived by her children, James M. Oskey, of Saltsburg; Rebecca L. Oskey, of Cambridge Springs; and Jason E. Oskey (Ashley Harman), of Saltsburg; her brother, Richard Hopkins, of Indiana; her sisters, Kathy Hopkins (Jim “Whitey” Frain), of Avonmore; Brenda Shondelmyer, of Saltsburg; and Wendy Roberts, of Avonmore; seven grandchildren; her close friend, William Newhouse, of Saltsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Wayne Oskey, in 2015, and a sister, Beverly McKendrick.
At the family’s request, all visitation and services will be private.
Interment will be at Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.