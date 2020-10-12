Emma A. Prandi, 101, of St. Benedict, formerly of Northern Cambria, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at St. Benedict Manor.
She was born Nov. 4, 1918, in Indiana, the daughter of Emil and Alice (Bailey) Stivanelli.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William F. Prandi, who died March 13, 2006; son, William Prandi Jr.; son-in-law, Anthony Montanaro Jr.; sister, Albina Pacconi; and brothers, Mark, Emil and Joseph Stivanelli.
She is survived by daughters, Belinda, wife of Richard Mulhollen, Elmora; and Rita Montanaro
(fiancé Ricco Baroni), Northern Cambria; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She also was the sister of Eleanor Fidecaro, New Jersey; Ernest Stivanelli, Elmora; Eugene Stivanelli, Northern Cambria; Pearlena M. Polesky, St. Benedict; and Gloria Stivanelli, Florida.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Church.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with Fr. Matthew Baum officiating.
Interment will take place in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Emma’s family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Benedict Manor for the care and love they gave to their mother.