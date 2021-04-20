Emma Ilene Barnett Crawford, 94, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Indiana, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, April 18, 2021, following a period of declining health.
Ilene was born Jan. 29, 1927, on the family farm in Porter Township, Clarion County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Parker Barnett and Eva Stewart Barnett; her husband of 72 years, Robert Paul Crawford, on April 10, 2020; her older siblings, four sisters and two brothers: Marie McEwen, Irene Magness, Harriet Shoemaker Reichard, Maxine Wolcott, Joseph Barnett and Byron Barnett.
Ilene graduated from New Bethlehem High School in 1945 and worked for two years in Pittsburgh. She returned to New Bethlehem, where she met and married her husband, Bob, in 1948.
Ilene was an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Indiana, participating in many committees and activities. For more than 20 years, her sewing circle made thousands of patchwork blankets for the American Red Cross and for new babies in the congregation. She volunteered for Indiana Meals on Wheels for 40 years and spent many years working for her husband. Ilene served for 32 years as a White Township election poll worker, often laughing about her part-time employment of two days each year. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, sewing, needlework, gardening, growing strawberries, music, Sudoku and cheering on the Steelers and Pirates.
Ilene is survived by her children: Robert P. Crawford II (Lisa), of Lakeside, Calif.; Julie Kmick (Robert), of Pittsburgh; David Crawford (Jane), of Overland Park, Kan.; her grandchildren Erin Cooper (James), Adam Kmick (Evelyn), Cesar Hahn-soler and Star Crawford; great-grandchildren Quincy, Sullivan and Hattie Cooper; and the many members of her extended family and many friends.
The family thanks the staff of Asbury Villas and the staff of Family Hospice for their tender care of their loved one.
Funeral services are being conducted privately for the family. The Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana is assisting with the arrangements.