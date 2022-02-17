Emma J. Griffin, 95, of Homer City, formerly of Akron, Ohio, died Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at her home.
She was the daughter of George and Mary Sorbin and was born Aug. 29, 1926, in Michigan.
Emma was a member of the Homer City American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Barn Sportsmen’s Club. She was employed by Aero Tool and Die, Akron, Ohio.
Emma is survived by her daughter, Patty Stewart, Homer City, and her son, Alan Griffin, Blairsville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danielle Quinn, Avery Quinn, Rick Stewart, Richelle and Alex Stewart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her son, Larry Griffin; her five brothers; and her four sisters.
Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Akron, Ohio.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements.
