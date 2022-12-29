Emma Jean Barish, 87, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, while at Scenery Hill Manor.
The daughter of Leo Russel and Della (Guiher) Haag, she was born March 24, 1935, in Clearfield County.
Emma worked as a bookkeeper with her husband for many years. She had also been employed by Campus Sportswear. Emma was a member of Ferguson Bible Church and New Hope Fellowship. She had an interest for health and nutrition supplements. Emma will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughter, Susan Barish Richards and husband Denny; grandchildren, Emilia, Ethan and Eric Bracken and Hannah Richards; siblings, Dave Haag, Dick Haag, Linda Griffith, Janice Haag, Zelda Kipp, Lorraine Berringer and June Shupe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Pete Barish; siblings, Dorothy Mock, Ralph Haag and Leroy Haag; and a brother-in-law, John Barish.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Greenwood Cemetery will be private.