Emma Lorraine Hinton, 83, of Indiana, went home to her Lord on May 17, 2022.
Lorraine was born April 19, 1939, in Rossiter. She was the daughter of Glen and Sarah (Dunlap) Spencer.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, W. Gail Hinton; daughters Debra Matula (Norbert), of Ebensburg, and Molly Griffith (Michael), of Home; grandchildren Charity Reihart (Matthew), Matthew Matula (Laura), Dustin Griffith (Sarah) and Alicia Frick (David); great-grandchildren Mariah Hutchison (Tanner), Simeon, Louisa, Judah, Charlotte and Asher Matula, Madison, Kaylee and Gunnar Griffith, and Trey, Jayden, Preston, Chloe and Bella Frick. Also surviving is her sister Dolah Stephens, of Missouri, John Spencer (the late Imogene), of Rossiter, and Dean Spencer (Judy), of Meadville.
In addition to her parents, Lorraine was preceded in death by her brother Arnold (the late Edrubelle) and Lois Bartlebaugh (William).
Lorraine graduated from Punxsutawney High School. She worked at Bestform in Johnstown for 18 years and also as a teller at the Armagh branch of S&T Bank.
Lorraine was a faithful member and organist at Cramer United Methodist Church for more than 50 years, where she also loved to sing in the co-op choir. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the O.E.S. Latrobe Chapter 221, where she earned her 50-year pin.
During the last three years of her life, Lorraine enjoyed meeting new friends and neighbors at Grace Manor.
A private ceremony will be held by the family. Please make donations in Lorraine’s memory to Cramer United Methodist Church. Arrangements are by Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh. Online condolences can be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Lorraine’s prayer for all: Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live ...” John 11:25.