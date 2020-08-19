Emmy Berry, 81, of Lakewood, Colo., formerly of Indiana and Salzburg, Austria, peacefully passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home with her son by her side.
Born May 9, 1939, in Salzburg, Austria, she was a daughter of Emmerich and Anna Leis.
She is survived by her son, David LaRosa, of Lakewood, Colo.; sister Elfriede Rothauer, of Salz-burg; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Carl Berry; brother Helmut Leis; sister Anneliese Lyles; and twin sister Helga Crum.
Emmy loved casinos, traveling, cooking and her famous German potato salad and apple strudel. She also loved her coffee and ciggys.
She had a laugh, a smile and a heart that always brightened the room. She was a wonderful mother, who will be greatly missed and loved forever. David thanks everyone that helped during this difficult time.
At Emmy’s request, she was cremated and no services will be observed.
All arrangements were handled by the Kramer Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Denver, Colo.