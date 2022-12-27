Enrico “Rick” Charles Agosti, 77, of Indiana, passed away on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.
Born on April 17, 1945, in DuBois, he was the son of George Arthur and Theresa Loretta (Majchrzak) Agosti.
Growing up in Force, Elk County, Rick enjoyed outdoor activities, especially hunting and fishing. During his school years, he was very involved in baseball as an all-star pitcher and also enjoyed playing basketball. He was valedictorian of his 1963 graduating class of Bennetts Valley High School, Weedville. Upon graduation, Rick earned an Associate in Engineering degree in electrical and electronics technology from Penn State University in 1965. He enlisted in the National Guard, serving from 1965 to 1971. During this time, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Penn State University, graduating in 1969. After graduation, he worked for the Eastman Kodak Company in Rochester, N.Y.
He moved to Indiana County and began working for Homer City Generating Station in 1972. Over a 26-year career with the company, he held several supervisor positions including electrical and instrument maintenance supervisor, retiring in 1998. For many years he also owned and operated Ecalectric Company, repairing and refurbishing a wide variety of household electronics. Rick was also very skillful in repairing almost anything based on his electrical and mechanical knowledge.
Rick was practicing his Catholic faith as a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, working around the house, gardening and, most of all, spending time with his family. He was also an avid card player. Although Rick was Italian and Polish by his heritage, he embraced a great appreciation of Slovak culture and customs. He welcomed into his home and was deeply loved by his wife of 25 years, Jozefína (Čekľovská-Dragunova) Agosti and his devoted daughters, Erika and Natalia Dragunova, all of whom moved to United States and became U.S. citizens with his guidance and support. They will be forever grateful for his love and care. With his family, he was able to visit Slovakia twice, where he established many wonderful relationships with extended family members and friends.
He will also be deeply missed by his brother, Kenneth (Carol) Agosti, of Jeannette; sisters, Nancee (Michael) Martin, of St. Marys, and Donna (Larry) Foster, of Brockway; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Parting prayers will be celebrated at 10:15 a.m. Thursday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent. Interment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, Kent.