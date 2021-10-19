Eric Amick

Eric (Doc) Amick, of Penn Run, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. He was 73 years old.
Eric was born March 25, 1948, in Johnstown, to Harry and Alice Amick. He grew up in Walnut Grove (Johnstown), graduated from Johnstown High School and, after graduation, went to work for Bethlehem Steel. In 1984, Eric completed his associate degree in ultrasonography and went to work for Miners Hospital, where he served as the head of the Ultrasound Department for 30 years.
Eric was an avid hunter and competitive rifle shooter. This love for shooting began in high school where he was a member of the Johnstown High School Rifle Team. In his time as a competitive shooter, Eric won numerous accolades at local, state and national competitions. Eric loved to share his passion for the shooting sports and coached countless beginning and youth shooters. In his coaching career, Eric helped three youth shooters win state and national championships in smallbore and high-power silhouette competitions. Eric became the inaugural head coach of the Northern Cambria High School Rifle Team and helped build the program from the ground up. Additionally, Eric helped his son coach the Washington College Varsity Trap and Skeet Team as an assistant coach. Over his many years of coaching, Eric has touched the lives of many athletes and his dedication to the shooting sports will be missed.
Eric is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy (Kochman) Amick; his daughter, Heather Amick; his son, Aaron Amick and daughter-in-law, Deborah (Mitchell) Amick; his grandchildren, Landyn Amick, Alyce Wahl, Charlotte Amick and Nathaniel Amick; his brother Thomas (Tom) Amick; his brothers-in-law, Stephen Kochman and David Polovina; his sisters-in-law, Tina Kochman and Janice Kochman; his cousin, Jack Foreman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eric was preceded in death by his father, Harry Amick; mother, Alice (Wissinger) Amick; and aunt, Helen Foreman.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Northern Cambria Rifle Team Boosters, 509 Madera Ave., Northern Cambria, PA 15714.
A celebration of Eric’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heilwood Sportsman’s Club, 417 Hamill Road, Heilwood.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Amick family.