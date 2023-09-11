Eric Matthew Komlosky Sr., 39, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in an accident.
He was the son of Andrew Sr. and Donna (Hilty) Komlosky, born March 24, 1984, in Indiana.
Eric married his high school sweetheart and adventure partner, Stacy (Schrift) Komlosky, on June 20, 2003. Eric was a devoted father to Riley Anne (15), Eric Matthew Jr. (13) and Leelan John (8) and a devoted husband and soul mate to his wife.
He loved cheering for his children and coaching their sports. Eric enjoyed riding his motorcycle, alone with his wife and with his family and friends. He was also a member of the Red Knights, Indiana, Chapter 31. Eric liked camping, playing cards and many things with those he loved. You would seldom see him without a coffee.
He is survived by his wife and children; mother-in-law Kimberely Henry; father-in-law Raymond (Deb) Schrift; brother Andrew (Melissa) Komlosky Jr.; sister-in-law Melanie McDermott; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, maternal grandparents and friends.
Eric was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Michael Schrift; and several aunts, uncles, paternal grandparents and cousins.
Per Eric’s request, all services will be private.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
The McCabe-Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer, is assisting the Komlosky family.
